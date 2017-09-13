“Seriously Stevie?” Why Some Are Ticked At Stevie Wonder This Morning

Stevie Wonder performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

“When love goes with action, it preferences no color of skin, no ethnicity, no religious beliefs, no sexual preferences, and no political persuasions. It just loves,” Wonder began. “As we should begin to love and value our planet.”

Good start to the sermon-ette or prayer offered by Stevie Wonder during the hurricane relief telethon last night.

Then the mega-star musician added, “And anyone who believes there’s no such thing as global warming must be blind, or unintelligent,”

And he ended with, “Lord, please save us all.”

Apparently, some were ticked at the ageless performer, and took to Twitter and Facebook to speak up.

“Is that what people tuned into the “Hand in Hand” telethon to get? Another dressing down from a rich celebrity about how those who don’t believe in man-made global warming are a bunch of knuckle-dragging dummies?”

“I’m out. Stevie just politicized a very important moment.”

“Bye Bye ‘Hand in Hand’. I’ll give my money elsewhere.”

“Seriously Stevie? I thought we were supposed to come together to help each other?”