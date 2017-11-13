Services Announced for Retired Army General

By Pilar Arias

The Army’s first Hispanic four-star general is being laid to rest Tuesday.

Retired Army General Richard E. Cavazos died Oct. 29 after a long illness. He was 88.

“If you look at his combat history, he’s highly decorated,” Sgt. Major Dean Welch with the Army North public affairs said.

A proven combat leader, Cavazos earned two Distinguished Service Crosses, the nation’s second highest award for valor in combat. Among his many awards and decorations are the Distinguished Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Silver Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star Medal with “V” device with four Oak Leaf Clusters and the Purple Heart.

Cavazos served over 33 years. He was commissioned in 1951 from the Texas Tech University ROTC program.

Military funeral honors services begin at 9:30 a.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East. Cavazos will be interred at 11:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road. A reception will be held at 12:45 p.m. at Los Patios, 2015 Northeast Loop 410.

The public is invited to all three events.