Services for Fallen Officer Begin Thursday

By Don Morgan

Memorial services for a fallen San Antonio Police Officer begins tonight.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Miguel Moreno who was gunned down in a shootout one week ago will begin with a viewing tonight at Porter Loring Funeral home on McCullough at 5 o’clock. That will be followed by a service at 7.

Then tomorrow morning at 7 emergency vehicles will assemble at the Alamodome parking lot B to begin a procession to Community Bible Church at 8.

The procession will make it’s way north on 281, making it’s way to the Church on North Loop 1604 East where a service will begin at 10.

The public can attend the viewing and Church service but the Internment will be for Officer Moreno’s family and some of his fellow Officers. Keep in mind there will be a lot of slow moving traffic along 281 North and 1604 near Community Bible Church before and after the ceremony.