Services Set for Former Governor Mark White

By Don Morgan

The funeral for former Texas Gov. Mark White, who died over the weekend, is being held in Houston on Wednesday.

Then the memorial moves to Austin where White will in state from noon until 3 Thursday afternoon at the Texas Capitol.

White was a Democrat who served as Texas governor from 1983 until 1987. He’s best remembered for the “no-pass, no-play” policy that prohibited any high school student athletes from participating in varsity sports if they were failing any single element of their overall class load. Many feel that’s what lead to White serving only one term.

He had fought kidney cancer for years, but in the end it was a heart attack that claimed the life of the state’s 43rd Governor.

He died at his home in Houston. White was 77 years old.