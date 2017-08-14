Seven BCSO Deputies Suspended for Hazing

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Seven Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies are off the job–amid shocking allegations of a hazing incident at a party at the home of one of those deputies Friday Night.

“Handcuffs were used… county issued handcuffs… county issued shackles… and a county issued taser were utilized during this incident” an obviously angry and frustrated Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday Afternoon.

The incident involved seven members of the CERT (Community Services Emergency Response) Team. Such teams are similar to SWAT teams that are part of city police departments.

“A four-year old child–appears to be the daughter of one of the deputies actually took part in the incident” Salazar said.

All of the deputies involved–including the one apparently being hazed–have been placed on ten day administrative leaves. However, the Sheriff said all may find themselves off the job for a much longer period of time.

“They’re turning in heir uniform, they’re turning in their credentials–and they are not part of our workforce until the conclusion of this investigation–one way or the other” Salazar said.

The Sheriff also said his office has been in touch with the District Attorney’s office. We’re told the incident was recorded–and was seen in some fashion as part of a social media post.

“We’re looking at several criminal charges–one of which is hazing… charges of unlawful restraint, and an actual charge of child endangerment” Salazar said, hoping he’s sending a strong message with the action that’s been taken.

“Obviously people felt like the rules did not apply to them, and they feel like they’re not to be held accountable” the Sheriff said, adding “I think we proved otherwise today.”