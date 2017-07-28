And so it goes on.

Seven years of lies exposed in one late night vote.

For seven years and four election cycles Republicans promised the American people relief through the repeal of Obamacare.

Elect us and we will repeal “every word” of Obamacare.

Give us MORE power and we will “get rid of this healthcare law laying waste to American lives.”

Give us the house!

Voters did.

Give us the senate!

Again voters responded.

Give us a Republican President.

Voters sent an outsider into the swamp with pen in hand ready to sign the repeal.

In the end Republicans wavered, vacillated, whimpered, and backed out on seven years of promises.

The elites in the Republican party are now exposed as the fraud they have been for years. They have made it abundantly clear there is no discernible difference between the two parties. We live with a single party system. Two sides – same coin.

R and D – – no diff.

Mic drop Obama