Severe Storms Leave Mark

Tuesday’s Afternoon’s severe weather is causing plenty of problems in the San Marcos area.

That City has reported a number of street closures due to flooding, along with more than a dozen high water rescues.

The storms also damaged the train tracks in the area of McCarty and Wonder World in San Marcos. At last check, Union Pacific was assessing that situation.

Heavy rain also moved through the San Antonio area. That has resulted in the City of Alamo Heights shutting Gates 1, 2, and 3 in the Olmos Basin area.

The heavy rain has also resulted in Flood Warnings covering areas around New Braunfels and Seguin.