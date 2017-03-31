Severe Storms Could Move In This Weekend

Another batch of potentially rough weather is headed straight for San Antonio this weekend.

The National Weather Service said the worst of the weather is likely to move in Saturday Afternoon, and could stick around for much of the day Sunday.

Storms that move through could bring straight line winds of up to 70 miles per hour, hail of up to two-inches in diameter, as much as three inches or more of rain in some isolated spots, and the chance for some isolated tornadoes to develop.

The weather is expected to clear from west to east Sunday.