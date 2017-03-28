Severe Storms Possible Early Wednesday

Your Wednesday could get off to a stormy start across the San Antonio area.

“We could see a little bit of a mix of severe weather” National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Platt told KTSA News, adding “I think the main concerns at this time would be some large hail and some damaging winds.”

Platt said the worst of the weather is likely to arrive in the San Antonio area ahead of the Wednesday Morning rush.

“It should develop probably by early (Tuesday) evening across West-Central Texas then move off to the east” Platt said.

Once the storms blow through, Platt said conditions are likely to quickly improve.

“We’re thinking for the (Wednesday) afternoon hours much better, much improved weather conditions… and then we have a couple of dry days lined up for Thursday and Friday as well” Platt said.