Severe Weather Leaves Mark on Texas

A rough night across the State of Texas has left some damage behind.

At least one tornado touched down in Clifton–to the northwest of Waco.

“We started watching transformers blow right behind the station” Clifton Fire Chief Bob Wilkins said, adding even his own truck wasn’t spared from the fury of the storm.

“About the time the downpour hit, the wind hit… it picked my pickup completely up off the ground.. slammed it back to the ground” Wilkins said.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the storms–though dozens of homes are reported damaged. A number of those damaged homes are in Frisco, in the Dallas area.