Severe Weather Possible West of S.A.

All eyes are on the skies for some potentially rough weather that might approach San Antonio from the west.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 10 AM Monday Morning for the Western Hill Country and the Rio Grande areas.

National Weather Service Forecasters said those areas could generally expect two to four inches of rain… with isolated pockets of up to six inches in spots. Areas east of the watch could see one to two inches of rainfall, though forecasters warned another complex of storms could impact areas east of the watch area Monday Afternoon or Evening.

