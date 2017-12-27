Shakira postpones ‘El Dorado World Tour’, including San Antonio stop

Shakira is postponing her visit to San Antonio as she recovers from a vocal cord issue.

The Colombian singer was scheduled to perform at the AT&T Center on January 29th, but that has been rescheduled to August 24th.

“Though I very much hoped to be able to recover my vocal cords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal,” Shakira wrote on her website.

“I feel for all of you who planned ahead to come to these shows and who have been so patient as I took the time needed to figure out the best course of action with my doctors.”

Tickets for the original date are still good for the rescheduled date. You can also get a refund from wherever you purchased your ticket.