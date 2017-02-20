Shelter Set Up for Those Affected by Storms

In the aftermath of what just might be the worst night many people will ever go through–a shelter is open for those who may have no place else to go.

“A lot of residents are kid of in shock… they’re just walking around the neighborhood just looking at all the damage” Libby Castillo with the Red Cross told KTSA News after taking a first hand look at the situation near the Olmos Basin.

“It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen before… especially in San Antonio”Castillo said.

The shelter has been set up at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Oblate, and Castillo said it will be open for as long as it’s needed.

“We have cots and a warm place to stay. We’ll provide some water” Castillo said.