Sheriff-Elect Hitting the Ground Running

He’s not sworn in yet but Bexar County Sheriff Elect Javier Salazar is already taking care of business.

He found out that there would be no more overtime available for Detention Officers after the 31st and getting it approved would be the responsibility of the Sheriff Elect.

Not wanting to have a situation on his hands, Salazar contacted County Commissioners and they voted to approve the overtime.

Salazar says it’s his goal to not have to use it but if they do, it’s available and having that safety net is nice.

Salazar will be sworn in as Bexar County Sheriff on Sunday.