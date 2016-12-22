Sheriff-Elect Looks Ahead to New Role

On January 1st, Bexar County will have a new Sheriff.

Javier Salazar, who spend decades with the San Antonio Police Department, says he’s excited about his new role.

Salazar tells us he’s not going in and make drastic changes to the Department. His number one concern is the morale of those employees with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Especially those in the detention center.

Even though Salazar will still be in contact with his fellow SAPD Officers, many in the Department, including Officer Douglas Greene say they will miss his presence and his “got get ’em” attitude.

Greene says he’s worked with Salazar and Deputies can look forward to having a great leader who loves to serve and loves law enforcement.