Sheriff JAVIER SALAZAR discusses the deputy-related shooting of a child (Audio) KTSA/Dennis Foley KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar about why he asked the DA to investigate the deputy-related shooting of a 6-year-old child. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Javier Salazartrey ware