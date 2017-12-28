Sheriff JAVIER SALAZAR discusses the deputy-related shooting of a child (Audio)

KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar about why he asked the DA to investigate the deputy-related shooting of a 6-year-old child.

