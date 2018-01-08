Sheriff JAVIER SALAZAR says his office’s training policies will be reviewed (Audio)

KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Sheriff Javier Salazar about his office reviewing their training policies after a deputy-related shooting of a child.

