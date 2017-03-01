Sheriff Willing to Listen to Immigration Activists

He’s willing to listen–the word from Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar in response to activists who delivered petitions to the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday–demanding deputies stop cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

“We don’t want to drive people further in to the shadows” the Sheriff told KTSA’s Jack Riccardi, outlining what can be a very complicated issue for law enforcement.

“I’m a public servant first and foremost, so I’m listening to their concerns” Salazar said when asked about the petitions.

The Sheriff said there are some things he can agree too–and said the activists have some valid points on some things.

“Separate from this petition–long before this petition came along… that 287G program just doesn’t seem like a good fit for Bexar County right now in my estimation” Salazar said–though also adding there are some demands he clearly will not be able to meet.

“There are some things that… due to grant money and the greater good of the County being in everybody’s best interest… that I can’t agree to” the Sheriff said.

In the end, Salazar said there’s nothing wrong with at least listening.

“I owe it to them to at least sit down with them and listen to their concerns… but, I can’t say that I’m going to give in to everything on their list of things they want me to do” Salazar said.