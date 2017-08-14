Shooter Injures Three Outside of Sports Bar

By Bill O’Neil

The search is on for a man who opened fire outside of a Northwest side sports bar early Monday Morning.

San Antonio Police said officers were called tot he bar on Wurzbach near Gardendale just after 2 AM after a fight that had started inside of the bar spilled out in to the parking lot.

At least three people, a man and two women were hit by gunfire. All were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter is believed to have ran off from the bar after opening fire.

