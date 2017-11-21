Shooter Lied To State Officials

State police say the Sutherland Springs church shooter lied to them earlier this year about his criminal and military background.

He applied to the Department of Public Safety for a private security guard license and when he filled out the paperwork, he falsely claimed he had no criminal convictions and hadn’t been discharged from the military.

In fact, he had received a 2014 “bad conduct” discharge from the Air Force after being convicted of felony assault charges for domestic abuse.

But the Air Force never reported his conviction to the FBI and he passed a background check June 8th., That very same day, his application to be a security guard was approved by the DPS.