Short Term Rentals Draw Councilman’s Concern

By Bill O'Neil
|
Mar 21, 6:53 AM

A growing trend is causing some concern for a member of City Council. Mike Gallagher says he wants the Council’s Governance Committee to take a closer look at short term rentals, also known as “Air B and B’s”.

Gallagher tells us he wants to see the best practices in other cities because there’s a lot to consider when you use your home as a business.

“Because you think about Police security, fire security, are there smoke alarms. What’s the parking situation in a neighborhood.”

Gallagher is hoping the best practices being used in other cities will help answer questions and possibly help with some of the concerns he has about short term rentals.

