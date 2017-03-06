More Signs of a Gas Price Run Up Ahead

We’re seeing more and more signs of a coming run-up in prices at San Antonio gas pumps.

“Gas prices have been slowly picking ups team here as we progress in to the month of March” Gasbuddy dot-com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News, pointing to what has been a nudging up of prices at pumps around the Alamo City over the last couple of weeks.

The same can’t be said for some spots close to San Antonio–such as Corpus Christi and Laredo–where prices have bounced up aggressively over the last week.

“It depends right now on local inventories of that winter gasoline” DeHaan said, adding “Sometimes refineries and local racks will offer discounts to get rid of that remaining winter gasoline.”

DeHaan said that mathematical formula will eventually arrive in San Antonio–and probably sooner rather than later.

“At least several cents (in increases) every week–and that will probably repeat itself for four to six weeks” DeHaan said.