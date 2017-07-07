Silver Alert Changes Coming

By Don Morgan

Some changes are coming to the state’s Silver Alert System, thanks to a bill passed during the regular legislative session.

Cacie Waters at the Alzheimer’s Association says not all people suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia are elderly. More than 300,000 Texans under the age of 65 are impacted as well.

Watrers says the changes to the alert system will include all people with Alzheimer’s, regardless of their age.

The name will remain “Silver Alert” and Waters says if you have any questions about the system you can visit their website.