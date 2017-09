A silver alert has been issued for a 78-year-old man that went missing on Saturday.

His name is Hans Jderb Albert Reinecker, he’s 5’11 tall and weighs 166 pounds. The last time anybody can remember seeing him was on Wurzbach around 6 Saturday evening. At the time he was wearing a black plaid shirt and blue jean.

Reinecker has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and if you have information of his whereabouts call 210-207-7660.