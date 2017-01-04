Sinkhole Repair Continues

A month after a sinkhole opened on Quintana Road, killing one woman, work continues.

“The major bypass pumping operation is underway, the new pipes are under Quintana Road and in place and they’re being connected,” SAWS’ Lilliana Gonzalez told KTSA News. “We’re now moving forward with cleaning debris from inside the existing pipes.”

Gonzalez said the road should be rebuilt on time.

“We expect the work to be done within four weeks,” she said.

It was a month ago when the road collapsed. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy was found dead inside her car found in the hole.