Sky Gazers Gearing Up for Solar Eclipse

By Pilar Arias

If you like astronomy and family-friendly events you might want to head to the Scobee Education Center this month.

A solar eclipse will take place on Aug. 21 and the center is hosting a watch party for a few hours. Information can be found here.

“We’re going to be seeing about 60 percent of the eclipse here in San Antonio; however, it’s still an amazing experience,” Scobee Education Center Coordinator of Program Development Natasha Sobers said.

The eclipse is expected to last a few hours from about 11:40 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The next solar eclipse won’t happen until 2024, but is expected to be fully visible from the Interstate 35 corridor between Del Rio and Dallas.