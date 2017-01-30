Slow Decline Continues at S.A. Gas Pumps

Enjoy it while you can.

That’s the advice from fuel market experts when it comes to those continuing to slowly fall prices at gas pumps around San Antonio and across the United States.

“This is really simply a reflection of the refineries un loading that winter blend gasoline. It’s a fire sale basically” Gasbuddy dot-com’s Grgg Laskoski told KTSA News.

“I think we’re only going to see these flat prices maybe for another week or two” Laskoski said, adding “At some point, I think in mid-February, we can expect to start seeing prices climb very consistently and sharply as well.”

That will reflect what will be the changeover to the more expensive summer blend gasoline that will be taking place at refineries.

Meanwhile, Laskoski said it appears OPEC’s production cuts are mostly holding–but added North American production seems to be more than making up the difference that was created by the cartel’s move.

“This is going to be a constant tug of war basically between OPEC and North America” Laskoski said.