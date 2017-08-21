What was going through the minds of people craning their necks skyward today?

Probably many things.

Here’s what I thought, watching America watch the solar eclipse.

Solar and lunar eclipses are preordained by orbits so predictable we know decades in advance what will happen and when. Nothing manmade is as reliable in time and place.

The majesty, and enormity, of it all, loom over our quotidian battles about politics, race, statues and symbols.

We are so small against the heavens so great.

Who were these players in today’s theater company of the sky?

A sun that rises and sets in a blaze every day of our lives.

A moon that spills reflected light upon our every night.

Appointments we take for granted.

Always there.

Watching us.