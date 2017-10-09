Smith Gives Trump Immigration Outline a Thumbs Up

By Don Morgan

It’s the best plan for immigration reform he has seen in years.

Congressman Lamar Smith giving high marks to the White House outline that looks to update the nation’s immigration laws.

Smith called KTSA to share why he feels the plan is going to work.

He told us the plan institutes a system that enforces the laws that keeps companies from hiring those here illegally.

“We need to save those jobs for unemployed and under employed Americans.”

He also likes how the plan stops chain immigration where an individual brings in extended family members.

“Immigrants can bring in immediate family members and not extended family members. I believe that’s just an abuse of the system.”

Smith says he doesn’t see how a better plan is possible and looks forward to working with Congress to pass the reform plan.