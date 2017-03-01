Smith Raves About Trump’s Address

He was waiting to hear a new direction for America–and, Congressman Lamar Smith said President Donald Trump delivered exactly that with his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday Night.

“The President delivered more than I could have hoped for” Smith told KTSA News the morning after the speech.

“He covered all the bases, he covered them well” Smith said, adding “He didn’t pick fights with the Democrats. If anything, it was the Democrats who looked I thought pretty bad sitting on their hands when the President talked about creating more jobs for Americans.”

That image confounded the long-time San Antonio Congressman.

“I thought I understood the Democrats… I no longer believe that” Smith said.

“It was sort of like… gosh guys, can’t you applaud the American people? Can’t you applaud putting America first when the President talked about that a couple of times” Smith said.

In the end though, the Congressman is convinced his colleagues across the aisle will come around.

“I think Democrats and Republicans in Congress will have now more reason to support the President… because the President is going to have the support of the American People” Smith said.