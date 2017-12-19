Smith Responds To Tax Bill Vote

Congressman Lamar Smith talking about why he voted in favor of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

He released a statement that reads the bill is a promise kept to the American people by passing pro-family, pro-growth tax reform.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is the biggest update to the tax code in more than 30 years. The bill creates jobs, reduces taxes and gives bigger paychecks to families. This bill increases the child tax credit from $1000 to $2000 to provide more support for Texans to take care of their children. Over 45,000 taxpayers in the 21st district will benefit from the child credit increase. The standard deductions for both single and married filers are also doubled. The typical family making the median income of $73,000 will receive a tax cut of more than $2000. That’s $2,000 more of their earned income that they can use as they choose, and that’s not going to the government’s coffers.”

The bill passed 227-203.