SNL “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che to team up as Emmy co-hosts

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Colin Jost and Michael Che, Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” news team and the co-head writers of the long-running sketch show, will team up again, this time as co-hosts of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17 from 8-11 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

It’s safe to think the audition process wasn’t a tough one for the high-profile gig: the awards show will be executive-produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

“…[W]ith Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment in a statement.

