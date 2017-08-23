Sound Off With Your Thoughts On These Moves By ESPN and CNN

Is it The Onion or ESPN?

In a story that would fit perfectly in The Onion, were it NOT true, ESPN removed a play by play announcer from the September 2 Cavaliers vs. William and Mary football game in Charlottesville, VA.

Why? His name.

Robert Lee

Nope… not making this up.

ESPN said, “We collectively made the decision…simply because of the coincidence of his name.”

Mr. Lee is an Asian sportscaster who, according to ESPN, has absolutely no connection with the Confederate general Robert E. Lee other than sharing a similar name.

Is CNN Tee-ing Up 25th Amendment?

Following President Trump’s rally in Phoenix last night, CNN host Don Lemon and his posse ranted about how Trump must be mentally deranged. Lemon said Trump was “unhinged” and there “was no sanity” there. Lemon went on to say President Trump is trying to “Ignite a civil war in this country.”

Lemon went on to read a tweet from CNN political diva Ana Navarro which said, “The only explanation for Trump’s disgusting, unpresidential, narcissistic behavior, would be early-on-set dementia.”

Mr. Lemon then welcomed well-known anti-Trumper activist James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, who said, “I really question his (Trump’s) fitness to be in this office, and I am also beginning to wonder about his motivation for it.”

Clapper, who has spoken against President Trump many times then said, “Maybe he is looking for a way out.”

Lemon then asked Clapper if Trump is a threat to national security.

Clapper replied, “Well, he certainly could be…I worry about, frankly, you know, the access to the nuclear codes.”

Sounds like the anti-Trump left might be setting the stage for a 25th Amendment attempt to remove Trump from office, doesn’t it?

Stay connected…