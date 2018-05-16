Source of ‘yanny’ vs. ‘laurel’ audio uncovered

The world stopped turning for at least a day as everyone online debated whether they heard ‘laurel’ or ‘yanny’ on an audio recording.

Turns out, the actual word is ‘laurel’.

The New York Times was able to trace the audio back to an 18-year-old high school student in Georgia.

He told the paper he was working on a school project and recorded the audio recording of the word ‘laurel’ from vocabulary.com.

There was a dispute in the room about what they were hearing, so they posed the question to social media for a response.

A laurel, according to the dictionary website — for those wondering, is a wreath worn on the head, usually as a symbol of victory.

Yanny is not a real word.