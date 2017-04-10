South S.A. Chamber to Support Bond Proposal

Several investment opportunities for the south side are included in the 2017-2022 Municipal Bond Program. If you need to learn more about them, you’ll get that chance today.

The South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce is hosting a luncheon Monday to give attendees more detail about what’s being proposed.

You’ll get insight on the plan from area business leaders including San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley.

The luncheon is in Hangar 9 and Brooks City Base. That’s locate on Inner Circle Road.

Registration starts at 11:30.