South San Antonio ISD faces budget shortfall, considering tax hike

The South San Antonio Independent School District says it is looking at a $6.3 million budget gap for next school year and it needs to do something about it.

One idea the board is considering at its meeting Wednesday night: raising taxes.

The district is considering a 13-cent hike to its property tax rate, bringing it to $1.17 per $100 in property value — in line with its neighboring districts.

The public would need to vote to approve the increase, likely to occur either in July, August, or September.

The increased tax would generate an extra $6.3 million in revenue.

Without the approval, SSAISD argues it will be forced to cut 74 positions.

It blames the budget shortfall on declining student enrollment and being unable to geographically expand its footprint.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the district headquarters.