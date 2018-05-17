South Texas girl dies after being left in hot parked car

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Police say a South Texas child has died after being found unresponsive in a parked car as temperatures reached triple digits.

A statement Thursday from Eagle Pass police says the girl was located in the vehicle in a school parking lot. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Eagle Pass, 130 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Police didn’t immediately release the name or age of the child discovered in the vehicle late Wednesday afternoon. Officials believe a relative works at the school and may have forgotten the girl in the car.

The National Weather Service says temperatures reached 100 degrees Wednesday in Eagle Pass.

Further details weren’t immediately available. Messages left with police and the Eagle Pass Independent School District weren’t immediately returned Thursday.