South Texas Refinery Plans Draw Protest

By Don Morgan

Texans are being kept in the dark about a proposed refinery for Duval County.

That’s the claim from the group Breathe South Texas. The organization’s Ray Sullivan tells us the company behind the plan has claimed the facility will be the cleanest refinery in the world and will have a strong economic impact on the region. Sullivan says when they tried to contact Raven Petroleum, the company behind the refinery about how they planned to do all that, they never got an answer.

Sullivan says the entire process has been questionable from the permitting process to the construction timeline and his group feels if there’s so much secrecy now, what will happen once the refinery is up and running.

If you want to learn more about their efforts to have Raven Petroleum be more transparent about the process, Sullivan invites you to check out clean air south Texas dot com.

We sent an email request to Raven Petroleum, asking them to reply the the Breath South Texas claims but they did not respond.