Southeast Side Catholic School to Close

By Pilar Arias

A southeast side Catholic school is shutting its doors just one month before classes were set to begin.

Saint Margaret Mary School at 1202 Fair Avenue served the community for more than 60 years. The school’s enrollment peaked in 1960 with more than 1,000 students.

Archdiocese of San Antonio spokesman Jordan McMorrough said if the school were to remain open, it would operate at a financial deficit in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“There were only 53 students that were pre-registered for the fall semester,” McMorrough said. “Unfortunately in this circumstance it’s really a reflection of changing demographics.”

Registration fees will be reimbursed, uniform coupons will be distributed and a tuition assistance grant will be given to all students who will have to transition to a new Catholic school.

Parents and staff are asked to attend a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the school. A school fair will also take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 in the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center at 2718 West Woodlawn Avenue.