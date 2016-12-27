Southside Boom Bringing Hope for Future

Been to the Southside lately? The area has been growing by leaps and bounds lately and experts expect that to continue.

Jefferson Bank’s Sr. VP of Commercial Lending Joseph De la Garza tells us it all started when Brooks City Base became privatized. Once that happened, businesses started moving to the area and with that came more people, more houses and even more businesses.

De la Garza admits the biggest draw for the Southside is a combination of lower property taxes and room to expand.

“We’re seeing multi family homes, big businesses and even the mom and pop companies coming to the Southside and being successful.”

De la Garza says he expects the growth to continue for many years.