A young man makes a grisly discovery at a South Side home. He found his parents dead with gunshot wounds to the head.

He went to check on the couple Thursday night after failing to reach them by phone and found the front door to the home on Myrick open.

A trail of blood led to the bodies of 46-year-old Mario Chavaria and 40-year-old Graciela Zamora in the dining room.

Police believe Chavaria shot and killed Zamora before turning the gun on himself.

A handgun was found near his body.