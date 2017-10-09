Southside HS Scientists Review ISS Experiment

By Pilar Arias

This summer a group of incoming high school freshman sent a box to space and on Monday they got to open it.

“Finding out what the results of the experiment are was really what I wanted to do,” Southside High School student Lydia Araujo said.

For her and classmates Neco Jimenez and Carlos Gonzalez, the process of competing in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program began more than a year ago while they were in middle school.

“The whole process was amazing for me. I’ve seen a lot of growth and leadership in all of my students and it’s really fantastic,” Matthey Middle School teacher Rob Bryson said.

Congressman Will Hurd attended the box opening. He said he was proud of the trio who competed with college-age students, and that only 13 teams were picked to send experiments on Mission 12 to the International Space Station.

Araujo, Jimenez and Gonzalez chose to send frog fungus to space to test life survival.