Southside ISD Offering Free Vaccinations

By Don Morgan

No shots/no school. Families in the Southside ISD can get some help making sure their child is up to date with their vaccinations.

The District’s Randy Escamilla tells us they’re offering free vaccinations for their students.

“We’re really fortunate that we’ve partnered with the University of the Incarnate Word’s new medical school. So we have about 40 medical students who will be coming to help us vaccinate about 400 students.”

Escamilla says unvaccinated children is a city wide issue and being able to make immunizations available for free helps a lot of families.

The free vaccines are being offered from 1 until 5 Tuesday and Wednesday at the Southside ISD ACES Cafeteria, located right next to Southside High School.