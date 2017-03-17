The Southside as a Spring Break Destination?

If you’ve already done the usual spring break things why not try something different.

Al Arreola at the South San Antonio Chamber says while the northside has to city’s two huge amusement parks, families looking for an alternative should head south.

“There’s just a lot of unique outdoor activities that are relatively inexpensive and a lot of fun to do.”

Arreola highlights the areas museums, restaurants and parks as way to spend a spring break day.

He says many of the attractions are uniquely San Antonio including mission reach with it’s walking and biking paths just steps away from the Missions.

If you want to plan a visit, Arreola says the website south s-a- dot org is a great resource for all things southside.