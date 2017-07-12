Southside Townhomes Damaged by Fire

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio fire crews quickly called off a second alarm after responding to a fire on the south side Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started in a vacant unit at the Brooks Townhomes at 7200 South Presa Street. It appeared to be electrical in nature, according to SAFD’s Woody Woodward. No injuries were reported.

One resident is grateful a man driving by saw the smoke.

“Someone came pounding on the door and I’m like, ‘Well, who’s pounding on the door?’ so I came down and looked and he said, ‘There’s a fire, you need to get out,’ and he was going down to all the doors and pounding on them, telling them to get out,” Alfred De La Cruz said.

SAFD did not provide an estimate of the damage.