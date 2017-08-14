Special Session Winding Down

By Pilar Arias

The Texas Legislature is winding down its special session this week.

So, what can we expect?

KTSA News reached out to University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinhaus for his take.

“Some compromise when it comes to property tax caps. That’s something that the House and Senate have both been working to and I think that you have to chalk that up as a win for Greg Abbott,” Rottinghaus said.

The professor also expects higher teacher pay to pass but believes details need to be worked out, such as where the money will come from and how it’s organized.

“I think the fact that the bathroom bill hasn’t passed and hasn’t really even had any traction in terms of committee hearings suggests that there is this deepening risk in the Republican party and as a result it’s going to bleed over into the elections and likely to be seen again in the next Legislative session,” Rottinghaus said.