Special Spurs jersey leaked by video game

When Nike got the NBA apparel deal — it said there would be a fourth jersey teams would wear called the “City edition”.
Those designs had not been unveiled.
But an eagle-eyed video gamer noticed NBA 2k18 leaked those jerseys.
Sportslogo.net posted images of those uniforms.
The Spurs jersey had a black and gray camouflage design with the team logo off-centered on the front and number on the chest.
That error was quickly corrected with an update.
[H/T @conradburry]
EXCLUSIVE: It appears that 2K added and then removed the "preview" images for all the City Edition uniforms. Luckily, the ultra-quick @cshaull7 saved 28 of the 30 uniforms and I've posted em all here. Check em out! #nikexnba https://t.co/g7qNHhnw7k pic.twitter.com/JHH0po2yGE
— Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) December 14, 2017