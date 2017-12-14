Special Spurs jersey leaked by video game

When Nike got the NBA apparel deal — it said there would be a fourth jersey teams would wear called the “City edition”.

Those designs had not been unveiled.

But an eagle-eyed video gamer noticed NBA 2k18 leaked those jerseys.

Sportslogo.net posted images of those uniforms.

The Spurs jersey had a black and gray camouflage design with the team logo off-centered on the front and number on the chest.

That error was quickly corrected with an update.

[H/T @conradburry]