Spectrum Customers Experience Internet Problems

by Elizabeth Ruiz

If you’re a Spectrum customer who’s having problems connecting to the internet, you’re not alone.

The Spectrum outage map on downdetector.com shows outages over much of Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas Fort-Worth.

A tweet from Spectrum says,” We appreciate your patience while we continue working toward a resolution for the service interruptions in the Texas market.”

The Spectrum outage map also shows problems in the Los Angeles Area, as well as Washington State and New York.