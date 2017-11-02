Spectrum Internet Problem Resolved

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Spectrum says the problem that caused internet outages Wednesday night and Thursday morning has been resolved.

The Spectrum outage map on downdetector.com showed outages over much of Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas Fort-Worth.

A tweet from Spectrum said,” We appreciate your patience while we continue working toward a resolution for the service interruptions in the Texas market.”

Around 8 this morning, the company tweeted,” Texas customers, we’ve been advised that the Internet issue has been resolved. Please power cycle your modem if the service is still down.”