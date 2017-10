By Elizabeth Ruiz

As youngsters gathered for a football scrimmage at a Southeast Side sports complex, shots rang out. One man was killed and another was critically wounded Monday night at the park on Hiawatha Street.

Police say a man was stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend when a third person pulled a gun and shot the attacker.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. The gunman took off and the man Williams stabbed was taken to a hospital.